Brent crude futures fell $1.87, or 2.3 percent, to $83.59 a barrel by 1658 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate crude futures for US crude fell $1.61, or two percent, to $77.26.

And the Energy Information Administration said, on Wednesday, that crude oil and fuel inventories in the United States rose last week to their highest levels since June 2021, as demand continued to be weak.

Crude oil inventories increased by 4.1 million barrels in the week ending January 27 to 452.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll, for an increase of 0.4 million barrels. This marks the sixth consecutive week of increases.

Meanwhile, ministers from the OPEC + producing group that includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia kept their production policy unchanged today, Wednesday.

A Reuters survey found that OPEC oil production fell in January as Iraqi exports fell and Nigerian production did not recover, with the 10 OPEC members pumping 920,000 barrels per day less than the OPEC+ target.

The shortfall was larger than the 780,000 bpd deficit in December.

On the other hand, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said that he expected an increase in the demand for oil on the back of the Chinese economic activity.

Stephen Brennock, an analyst at BVM, said expectations of higher US interest rates helped drive down the dollar index.

A weaker dollar makes oil, in which it is priced, cheaper for buyers who hold other currencies.