





The British Conservative Party starts this Friday (21) a frantic campaign to define the successor of the outgoing Prime Minister Lizz Truss, with rumors of a probable attempt to return to power by Boris Johnson.

After spending just 44 days in office, a period marked by an economic crisis triggered primarily by her own decisions, the Conservative leader announced her resignation on Thursday.

Truss admitted she cannot “fulfill the mandate” to which she was elected by the Tories after she abandoned her controversial package of big tax cuts and faced a rebellion among Conservative MPs.

Truss succeeded Boris Johnson on Sept. 6 after a several-week campaign against Rishi Sunak, and promised sweeping reforms in the face of rising cost of living in the country.

Sunak, a former finance minister, who had warned of the disastrous consequences of Truss’s fiscal plan, has now become considered one of the favorites to assume the post of head of government.

Among the aspirants also appears the name of Boris Johnson, despite the scandals that marked his tenure and his reduced popularity when he left Downing Street.

“BoJo: I’ll be back”, reads the headline of the tabloid The Sun, in reference to a possible return of Johnson.

According to the conservative Daily Telegraph, Truss’s predecessor presents himself as a potential savior from an electoral disaster and sought out Rishi Sunak. In turn, the Daily Mail highlights on its front page a possible duel between the two men and states that Johnson will anticipate the return of the Caribbean vacation.

Other possible candidates remained discreet in the hours after party leaders explained the process for choosing the new conservative leader, which will take place on October 28.

Supporters of Sunak and Johnson were quick to extol their respective merits, while other party leaders, such as Penny Mordaunt or Ben Wallace, were still mulling over joining the race.

The new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, has ruled out a candidacy.

Former minister Tim Loughton asked Sunak, Mordaunt, Hunt and Wallace to agree on a unity candidacy so that the party “returns to a certain level of normalcy”.

Other candidates could include representatives from the far right wing of the party such as Suella Braverman, whose resignation as interior minister on Wednesday precipitated Truss’s downfall.

But the pro-Brexit and other wings of the Conservatives “need to put their egos aside” and work together in the face of the gravity of the economic situation, Loughton told BBC Radio.

“We need a united and talented government of adults who come together and get us back on track,” he added.

– “Novel” –

Candidates have no time to waste: they need to get the support of at least 100 Conservative lawmakers by 2:00 pm (10:00 GMT) on Monday.

This limits the contest to a maximum of three names, because the House of Commons has only 357 Conservatives.

Representatives will define the conservative leader in two votes: the first will reduce the dispute to two candidacies and the second will serve as an “indication” to party members on the preferred option of deputies.

So, unless lawmakers support just one name, it will be Conservative Party members who will define the issue in a virtual vote next week.

The Labor Party and other opposition formations say the Conservatives are belittling the electorate.

Labor leader Keir Starmer called for early general elections, two years ahead of schedule, and said that “the UK ‘cannot have another experiment from the Conservatives'”.

“This isn’t just a soap opera at the top of the ‘tory’ party. It is doing enormous damage to our country’s reputation” and to people’s livelihoods, he said, at a time when the country is experiencing 10% inflation.

Many analysts believe that the winners of the contests between the Conservatives will be Labour, who currently lead the polls.

“If you’re the Conservative Party, you have to believe you’ve hit rock bottom and the only direction from now on is up,” said Tim Bale, a political scientist at Queen Mary University of London.

For Bale, Johnson’s return “would be the last joke the Conservative Party tried to make with the country and the country will not laugh”.

“We have to get out of the hole the conservatives have put us in. This probably means a change of government,” she told AFP.

The left-leaning Daily Mirror newspaper was categorical: “Elections now”.







