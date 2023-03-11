The former Roma player – making his Super Lig debut – came on at the start of the second half and decided the match against Kasimpasa after 11′. A goal that is also valid in a blue key

It took him 11 minutes. He came on immediately after the break for Yunus Akgun. And he scored. This is the happy story of Nicolò Zaniolo at Galatasaray in Istanbul.

He came on and scored, deciding (1-0) – with an assist from Milot Rashica, who was on the pitch from the middle of the first half – the Super Lig match against Kasimpasa, who had held Okan Buruk’s men up to that point. Then he cheered going into the stands to hug his relatives.

HE CONFIRMS — The first, good signals, Zaniolo had already given them in the two segments of the friendlies which Galatasaray had been forced to due to the earthquake of February 6th. After the goal in the first test against Alanyaspor, in fact, Zaniolo had repeated himself in the second. It ended 6-0 against Istanbulspor. And the ex Roma player, who came on at the beginning of the second half, had signed a goal and signed an assist to give tennis dimensions to the result. Previously, another goal had been disallowed. In the one validated (5-0), Zaniolo had found himself in the right place on the short clearance of the opposing goalkeeper to reply on goal. At 6-0, on the other hand, he had served an empty net assist for his partner from the baseline. All in four minutes. Those that passed between ’84’ ​​and ’88’. See also F1 | FIA scandal: Ferrari's complaint rejected

GOAL WORTH IT — This time the goal tastes different. For Galatasaray, which resumes the solitary race at the top of the standings. And that of a real restart for the player, also booked in the final, and returning from a anything but sweet divorce with Roma in January. And while his new fans have already elected him their favorite by dedicating chants and smoke bombs to him, the blue coach Roberto Mancini, who is already looking towards England and his debut in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, smiles. The prodigal son may have returned. Just in time to give him one more choice.

