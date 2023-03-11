Finance Minister stated that he is “greater interested” in clarifying the situation, but questioned the CPI on the case

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddefined on Friday (10.Mar.2023) as “fraud” the accounting inconsistencies of the Americans. He said not to have “doubt” about the case.

“It’s a big fraud that shook the market. 0.5% of GDP”he said in an interview with the news channel CNN Brazil.

Haddad said to be the “most interested” to clarify the situation. “Measures within the scope of the Executive are being taken to clean up what happened to Americanas. I am most interested in knowing what happened there because it could affect the credibility of the capital market. It may lead to tougher legislation.”he declared.

The Minister of Finance, however, questioned the usefulness of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the case. “It depends on the objective of the CPI. Sometimes, God knows. we have one CVM [Comissão de Valores Mobiliários] who is sorting things out. This has already ended up in the Public Ministry, in the Judiciary, everyone is already involved. […] If it’s to create more confusion, it’s not good”he declared.

On Thursday (9.Mar), the congressperson Andre Fufuca (PP-MA) filed with the Chamber the opening of CPI to investigate the situation of the retailer. Here’s the full of the application (206 KB).

The petition opened on January 15 by the congressman had 216 signatures. However, 11 signatories are without a mandate. So the total valid number is 205.

On Wednesday (8.Mar), the Power360 had already anticipated that the petition reached the necessary quorum for the opening of the commission –171, that is, ⅓ of the Lower House.

Historic

In judicial recovery since January 19, Americanas faces a crisis since the revelation of a BRL 20 billion shortfall. Subsequently, the retailer admitted that the debt could reach R$ 43 billion.

On Tuesday (7.mar), Americanas proposed a contribution of R$ 10 billion to creditors by the reference shareholders, the trio Marcel Telles, Beto Sicupira and Jorge Paulo Lemann. The parties, however, did not reach an agreement.

The contribution includes a financing of R$ 2 billion. partner of 3G Capitalthe trio had control of the group until 2021. Although they disposed of part of the shares, the billionaires remained the largest individual shareholders in the company.

