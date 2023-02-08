Nicolò posted a farewell message to the Giallorossi club: “You gave me a chance that I tried to seize with all my heart, sweating for the shirt every time I wore it”. Just a cold statement from the company
The time has come to say goodbye. After he officially became a Galatasaray player, Nicolò Zaniolo wanted to thank Roma and the Giallorossi for the last time. Through a video posted on Instagram, the forward retraced the most important stages of his career in yellow and red. The images are accompanied by the player’s message: “I came to you and you welcomed me as if I were at home. You made me grow, you gave me a chance that I tried to seize with all my heart, always honoring the story you represent , fighting for your colors, sweating for the shirt every time I wore it. This journey is made of unique emotions that I will cherish forever, like that May 25th last year, that goal, that cup… all ours A lot has been said, far too many, but now that we’ve come to the greetings, it’s me who wants to tell you something… It was an honour. Eternally Grateful”.
A message that doesn’t seem to have made inroads into the hearts of Roman fans who, in the comments, didn’t reserve an affectionate greeting to what – once – was the hero of the final in Tirana.
On the other hand, the press release from Roma was totally aseptic, in which the Friedkins’ club communicated that they had sold the player: “As Roma announces that they have reached an agreement with Galatasaray for the transfer of Nicolò Zaniolo. The forward moves to the Turkish team at permanent title. Zaniolo arrived in the Capital in the summer of 2018, collecting 128 games and 24 goals with the Giallorossi shirt”. Stop. Not even the usual thank you reserved for the players who wore the Giallorossi shirt. A farewell consumed in total indifference and which, until a few weeks ago, seemed impossible for some to imagine.
