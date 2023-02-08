The time has come to say goodbye. After he officially became a Galatasaray player, Nicolò Zaniolo wanted to thank Roma and the Giallorossi for the last time. Through a video posted on Instagram, the forward retraced the most important stages of his career in yellow and red. The images are accompanied by the player’s message: “I came to you and you welcomed me as if I were at home. You made me grow, you gave me a chance that I tried to seize with all my heart, always honoring the story you represent , fighting for your colors, sweating for the shirt every time I wore it. This journey is made of unique emotions that I will cherish forever, like that May 25th last year, that goal, that cup… all ours A lot has been said, far too many, but now that we’ve come to the greetings, it’s me who wants to tell you something… It was an honour. Eternally Grateful”.