(LaPresse) Three lions on the stage of the Ariston in the second evening of the Sanremo Festival. They are Gianni Morandi, Massimo Ranieri and Albano, who give life to a medley of their greatest hits that inflames the public. At the end of the performance Albano, who will turn 80 on May 20th, launches into a series of push-ups that sends the theater into ecstasy for a well-deserved standing ovation.