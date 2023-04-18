Javier Zanetti spoke to Dazn about Inter’s moment. Present at an event in Sardinia, the Nerazzurri vice president explained: “Despite some difficulties in the championship – he said – I am always positive and confident. On Wednesday (tomorrow, ed) we have a great opportunity and we must try to exploit it. It is difficult to find a explanation of the different performance that the team had in the league and in the Champions League. We too (managers, ed) ask ourselves these types of questions. Now, however, the fundamental thing is to be all united in the face of this opportunity that we will have in the Champions League against Benfica. What do I say about the fans? Thank you because they have supported us and have always been close to us. All together we can get to this semi-final which we have been missing for some time. We hope that the team responds on the pitch.”

Summit, Romelu and Inzaghi

Zanetti also spoke of the double summit on Saturday night at the Meazza and on Sunday at the Pinetina: “We always talk, even if I like to do it with a clear mind, the day after the match. Certain comparisons are used to try to consolidate and help each other in moments of difficulty. Inzaghi’s bench? He has always shown great professionalism. He recognizes that the performance in the league is not sufficient for the value of the team at his disposal. Now there is the Champions League semi-final to conquer and then we will have the last 8 league games and the second leg of the Coppa Italia to change this trend”. Final on Lukaku: “Romelu had this long injury that weighed heavily on a player with his characteristics: it’s difficult to recover after certain stops if you have a certain type of body… In some moments we saw the Lukaku we know again, but in in any case we are close to him: decisive matches await us in which he can be decisive. He must have peace of mind: I understand his moment and only he can get out of it”.