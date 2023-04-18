He technical director of MajorcaJavier Aguirre highlighted the defensive performance of your team in your 0-1 win in the party of the Matchday 29 of the 2022-2023 season about him Celta Vigobut emphasized that they have not yet secured their permanence in The league from Spain.

With 37 points, Javier Aguirre pointed out that the pressure continues to be on the back of his team until they mathematically ensure their permanence in The league.

Although the Majorca had difficulties in the second half, the “Basque” Aguirre praised his team’s defensive display and their ability to contain the attacks from the Celtic.

Despite the victory Javier Aguirre He warned his team about the danger of relaxing and the need to add more points to ensure permanence.



