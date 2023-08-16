Reda Saleem (Ajman)

Brazilian Caio Zanardi, Ajman coach, said: We start the “ADNOC Professional League” against a strong competitor, which is Shabab Al-Ahly, “the defending champion”. team technical.

And before the important meeting in the first round next Friday: We do not choose the competing teams to play against and we have prepared our team for all matches. I am satisfied with the internal and external camp and the matches we played. We deal with each match separately. .

And about the team’s needs for new deals, he said: I rely on the group that currently exists, and we always discuss such matters in closed rooms with the club’s management, but currently our focus is on the first match of the season, and how to get out of it with a positive result.

And about the new squad, and did it appear against Sharjah in the last friendly match, he said: We played the match not in order to determine the squad, but to increase the players’ friction in front of a strong competitor and achieve harmony between the ranks of the “Orange”.

Zanardi invited the fans to attend the match, and said it is important for our fans to attend our first match in the league, support us in front of the opponent, and inside the stadium, the players do everything they can to achieve a positive result.

Ali Al Hosani, the goalkeeper, said: The match will not be easy with the league champion, and our team is ready and ready for the confrontation.

He added: The season will not be difficult for my team, and we continue the good results, and the current group of players is able to complete the process and the new elements at a high level. Especially strong in front of Al Jazeera and Sharjah.

