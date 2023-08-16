The successful partnership between Colombian tennis players Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah it will be over at the end of this season. This was announced by the two athletes this Wednesday, at a press conference in Bogotá.

“We have made the premeditated decision several months ago, it is not an overnight impulse. Sebas and I have decided to end the cycle of tennis. It is not an easy decision at all. Having already made some decisions and some priorities that make us prioritize our lives,” Farah said.

“We have completed a cycle. Sport runs through our veins. We have to thank Colsánitas, it’s a lifetime. We feel very happy, very calm, we gave everything for this shirt, for you, for the fans, taking Colombia to the higher,” Cabal said in turn.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

The 37-year-old Cabal and 36-year-old Farah’s final career calendar includes the US Open, which will be their last grand slam. Then they will represent Colombia in the Davis Cup, they will be in the Bogotá Challenger and they will close in the National Games representing the Valley.



“It is saying goodbye to our people, to our public in Bogotá, that we have one last party as it deserves,” Cabal declared.

After Wimbledon, Cabal played several tournaments without Farah, but made the decision to leave anyway. “I felt very good, it was different, after playing with Robert for a long time, but I had already talked with my family. Apart from competing, I spent time with my family, with the peace I receive, we had been talking about it for a long time. We believe that The cycle is over, we believe I’m doing the right thing,” Cabal explained.

For her part, Farah expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped them in their career. “The word is gratitude. We have to be grateful for everything we experienced, have the indisputable support of Colsánitas, without them there would be no tennis in Colombia. Gratitude to the friendships and family that I was able to create through tennis, gratitude for everything what tennis has given me,” said

Cabal acknowledged that they had been thinking about the decision for some time. “I think it’s not from one day to the next. They are accumulated things. Robert and I put up with a lot of things, pain, year after year, things that people don’t find out about, only the work team, and there are things that your body reflects. I think that there was not a week in which we were both healthy, it is something that made us analyze many things, to think that this was the last year that we were going to give ourselves a chance and we lived it to the full”, he said.

Farah said that, after a period of rest, they will help train the new generations.

“We gained a lot of experience and I think it would be selfish not to pass it on to the new generations. It is a priority and we will try to do it to the best of our ability. In the coming months we deserve a break, not seeing a plane, or if you do see one, wear bathing shorts and go to the beach. In my mind is being able to work with Colsánitas and continue contributing everything they have given us to the new generations”, Farah declared.

