The committee detained ten people, including a Zambian citizen, six Egyptians, a Dutchman, a Spaniard, and a Latvian citizen, pending investigation.

The Director General of Zambia’s Narcotics Control Authority, Nason Banda, told reporters in the capital, Lusaka, that the plane coming from Cairo, carrying “dangerous goods”, landed Monday at around 7:00 pm local time at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

“Together with colleagues from various law enforcement agencies, we conducted an operation that resulted in the seizure of $5.6 million, five handguns, seven ammunition (ammunition), 126 rounds of ammunition, 602 gold coins weighing 127.2 kilograms, and gold weighing equipment,” Banda explained.

He added that this plane was seized, and another plane belonging to a local airline.

Nason Banda also said that the money had been entrusted to the Bank of Zambia pending the outcome of the investigation.