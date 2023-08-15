Home page politics

From: Judith Goetsch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited his troops at the front. © Uncredited/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa

Ukraine’s counter-offensive has not yet been entirely successful, and there are major problems here and there. But new assessments could give Kiev hope.

KIEV – Almost a year and a half has passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Is there reason for hope now? Defense analyst Professor Michael Clarke shared his thoughts on recent developments in the Ukraine war in conversation with Sky News. Ukraine is making slow progress in some areas and has even made “breakthroughs”.

He added that the USA now supplying large quantities of ammunition to Ukraine. of Russia Ammunition, on the other hand, could become scarce. Ukraine’s hope at this point in the war is to increase pressure on Russian forces and reveal weaknesses in one or two areas.

Will morale decide in the Ukraine war?

Military bloggers are also currently providing insight into the situation in the Ukraine war – from both sides. The Kyiv Post quotes pro-Russian military blogger Zhyvov Z, who on his Telegram channel speaks of a “decisive moment”:

“Now is the most crucial moment of this part of the war. It is difficult to withstand such colossal pressure, but necessary. The ice floes are melting, but the boys are still standing. They need support, reinforcement, rotation, help,” he appeals. The world has not seen a heavier and bloodier war since the end of World War II. He calls on his compatriots to overcome this current critical juncture: “Hold on until the end of August, finish off the enemy on the defensive and then move forward”.

The well-known pro-Ukrainian blogger “Deep State” reports according to information from Kyiv Postthat various front sections had been “refined”. Russian forces continued their offensive in the north, while Ukrainian troops would counterattack heavily in the south.

Hope for Ukraine: Landmines easier to detect

A practical reason for hope for Ukraine on the offensive is improved detection of Russian land mines. The mines are currently being heated up by the summer heat during the day and can thus be identified on the thermal image of a special detection drone and then shot down en masse with explosive devices, such as nv reported. Land mines have so far slowed down Ukraine’s offensives.

Ukraine still faces enormous challenges, renewed attacks Kupyansk necessitate evacuations. International support is still needed for any prospect of victory for Ukraine. The US has again launched a multi-billion dollar aid package. In Germany, the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles is currently being discussed. Norway has noisy Kyiv Post announced to supply drone systems to Ukraine. (Judith Goetsch)