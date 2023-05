Zambia: A Kingdom for Animal Welfare

In the wild west of Zambia

A kingdom for animal welfare

From Win Schumacher (text), Markus Arnold (photos)



Zambia’s most remote sanctuary dates back to the native Lozi King of Barotseland. Even today, Barotseland enjoys a degree of autonomy within Zambia and still has its own king. Visiting Liuwa Plain National Park