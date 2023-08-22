Arsen Zakharyan said that he gladly agreed to move to Real Sociedad

Midfielder of the Russian national football team Arsen Zakharyan commented on the transfer from Dynamo Moscow to Real Sociedad. The athlete spoke YouTube-channel “Okko Sport”.

“They wanted me, and I’m in La Liga – with joy! Immediately agreed. There were no special expectations, but I like everything – a cool base, good infrastructure, a coach, ”said Zakharyan. He added that the head coach of the team only speaks Spanish, but the second coach translates his speech into English, so there are no problems with communication.

Zakharyan moved to Real Sociedad on 19 August. The contract with the 20-year-old midfielder is for five years until the end of the 2028/2029 season. His debut match is set to take place on August 25 against Las Palmas in La Liga.

Prior to that, for three years, the athlete played for Dynamo. This season, he has played five matches for the blue and white in all competitions, in which he scored two goals and one assist. Portal Transfermarkt estimates the value of the Russian at 15 million euros.