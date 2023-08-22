Mash: Ukrainian DRG tried to break into the Russian Federation through villages in the Bryansk region

The Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) tried to break into the territory of Russia. It became known Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the channel, 10 saboteurs tried to enter Russia from Ukraine through the Bryansk region. They were armed with American M4 rifles and grenades. They met with resistance from Russian border guards and servicemen of the RF Armed Forces, who successfully repelled the attack.

An hour before the attempt to cross the border, Klimovsky and Suzemsky districts of the Bryansk region were fired from mortars from the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. Due to the attack from Ukraine, electricity was lost in the villages in the area. At least two houses are also known to have been damaged.

On August 15, the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, also reported on an attempt by saboteurs to break into Russia through the Bryansk region. No one was hurt, as a result of the shelling, the production facilities and the car were partially damaged.