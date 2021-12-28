In Germany, a political campaign is gaining momentum to restrict the Telegram messenger. Ministers and high-ranking officials are in favor of partial blocking, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on her Telegram channel on December 28.

“High-ranking officials of the German Ministry of Justice, leaders of the federal states, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs himself, Nancy Feather, and other prominent politicians and officials have already spoken in favor of introducing a partial blocking. Not without financial pressure: several court proceedings have been opened, involving fines for Pavel Durov’s company, ”the diplomat wrote.

Zakharova added that Berlin proposes to put pressure on the messenger from Brussels because there is no official Telegram representative in Germany. He is required to be appointed to communicate with the state bodies of the European Union.

“I wonder if Telegram is blocked in Germany, what will become of the Russian-language accounts of German propagandist media? And whether one of them – DW – will repost material from RT DE with a detailed story about how to bypass the blocking of the “cart”, Zakharova asks ironically.

Earlier, Zakharova commented on the disconnection from the broadcasting of the RT DE channel in Germany. In her opinion, Berlin by such actions led Moscow to the need to take retaliatory measures, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 22.

On December 22, the German media regulator MABB forced the European satellite operator Eutelsat 9B to remove from its platform the new German-language TV channel RT DE, broadcasting from a studio in Moscow.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia never wanted to go “along the path of strangling the press,” but does not rule out a response to the blocking of Russian media in the West. Lavrov noted that discrimination against the Russian media has been observed for many years, and the desire to respond mirrored has arisen more than once.

On December 16, online video hosting YouTube blocked the account of the German-language TV channel RT Deutsch.