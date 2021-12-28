It is likely that the omicron strain of the coronavirus will be able to coexist with the delta strain, creating two parallel COVID-19 epidemics in the world, researcher and big data analyst Alexander Dragan predicted in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

As an example, Dragan cited the UK and Denmark, where the pandemic turned into the so-called tweendemia – the coexistence of two strains on the same territory.

Many evolutionary biologists, including Aleksey Kondrashov, write that the likelihood of a scenario in which we

we get two parallel epidemics Alexander Dragandata analyst

The specialist also said that new research from South Africa confirmed earlier information that the delta and the omicron strain had very weak cross-immunity.

“The omicron and delta have great differences in the structure of the virus and the cross-immunity between them is weak. Just yesterday, a preprint from South Africa was released, showing that those who have had the omicron do not have immunity from the delta, ”he said.

However, Dragan believes that it is too early to draw clear conclusions about how the two strains will coexist.

“There is an important point about whether the omicron will be able to supplant the delta or whether they will coexist in parallel. There are several predictions here. One at a time, the omicron will displace the delta, and we will have one dominant strain, ”he said.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova warned of a possible worsening of the situation with coronavirus in Russia after the holidays.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee of the Federation of Laboratory Medicine, Alexander Soloviev, said that the omicron strain would begin to actively spread in Russia at the end of December, and a strong surge in incidence could be expected after the New Year holidays.