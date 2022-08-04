Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova invited Blinken to “hunt” for Lavrov’s trousers and tie

In order for US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to be guaranteed to be able to talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the prisoner exchange, you need to grab the minister not by the button, but by the tie or trousers. So the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in a personal Telegramchannel reacted with humor to statements by representatives of the White House about a possible conversation between the heads of foreign affairs at the ASEAN summit in Cambodia.

“Did you try to grab a tie? There are also trousers, after all. It will be necessary in our Diplomatic Academy [МИД] to introduce a special course “Seizing the buttons of American diplomacy for lack of a straw,” the diplomat suggested “hunting”.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman and White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said Lavrov and Blinken could increase the number of contacts for prisoner swap talks between the two states. He added that “if Blinken has the opportunity to catch Lavrov by the button” to talk about the mechanism of the exchange, then “the secretary of state will definitely do it.”