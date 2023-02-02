Berlin accuses Moscow of carrying out cyberattacks without any evidence. This was announced on Thursday, February 2, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“In Germany, someone attacked the site <...> [главы МИД ФРГ] Annalena Burbock, who spent 136 thousand euros on cosmetics from the budget. The hackers also targeted the official resources of a number of other institutions. The German Interior Ministry, without blinking an eye, immediately stated that the attacks came from Russia, ”she wrote in her Telegram channel.

Zakharova also recalled the words of FGR Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who urged officials to avoid unfounded allegations.

Earlier, on January 25, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that he knew nothing about the Killnet hacker group that carried out the attack on the infrastructure of Germany. He also called absurd attempts to link the activities of any hacker organization with the Russian Federation.

On this day, Killnet hackers launched a “collective cyber attack” on German resources in connection with Berlin’s intentions to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. Other groups also joined them. Among them are Infinity Hacker By, Anonymous Russia, Netside Group, SntaLapuss DdoS.

Prior to that, on January 13, American journalist Matt Taibi presented evidence that Twitter staff failed to detect the influence of “Russian bots” on the social network on elections in the UK or the USA.