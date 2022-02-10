Home page politics

Bavaria’s Interior and Sports Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) at a game in the Allianz Arena. Because of the EASy GS fan file, the CSU politician is in the line of fire of the Greens. © ActionPictures/Imago

Bayern collected data from football fans unnoticed – and has now deleted hundreds of those affected. In a request, the Ministry of the Interior leaves questions unanswered. The Greens are pushing.

Munich – The Free State of Bavaria began collecting data from football fans in January 2020. The “EASy GS” file was intended to make visiting the stadium safer, but critics felt it was exaggerated and even unconstitutional.

The criticism of the Bavarian state government was loud, especially since it took a year and a half before the public found out about the file due to a request from the Greens in the state parliament. Merkur.de* was then headlined in the summer of 2021: “Football fans under close observation: Bayern introduces opaque secret file”. Now, two years after the file came into force, there is new fuss. Several fans were deleted from the file. At first glance it seems unclear why.

EASy GS: Deletion of 400 fans – “Cleanup” is a mystery

In July 2021, 1644 Bavarian football fans were saved in the file. Most of them supporters of 1. FC Nuremberg (556) and TSV 1860 Munich (407). Now suddenly only 1259 people are listed – a reduction of almost a quarter. Most of the deletions were in Munich (-264), so in addition to fans of 1860, this also applies to FC Bayern and SpVgg Unterhaching. The figures come from a request from the Bavarian Green politicians Katharina Schule and Maximilian Deisenhofer Merkur.de present.

Why were so many fans deleted from the file? In the answer to the Greens in the state parliament, the Ministry of the Interior has not given a concrete answer. In the case of 37 people, the admission was statute-barred. And the rest? Bavaria’s Interior and Sports Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) speaks in the letter of a “rotary quality control”. “During the course of the last quality control circle, the corresponding data records had to be deleted.” It remains unclear what this means. Deisenhofer says: “It is obvious that the reporting on the existence and scope of the file and the subsequent high number of requests for information led to a “cleansing” of the data collection.”

Maximilian Deisenhofer has been a member of the Bavarian state parliament since 2018. He is sports policy spokesman for the Greens parliamentary group. © fkn

EASy GS: Obscure deletion from the file – “the numbers speak for themselves”

In fact, in 2021, 362 fans officially requested to be listed on the file. are. In 2020, just 23 people had made a request for information. A total of 385 entries were deleted. Most inquiries came from Munich and Augsburg. As Deisenhofer describes, “the majority of the fans” received the answer that there was no stored data at all. Explosive: The size of the applications corresponds pretty much exactly to the deletions. The police headquarters in Munich and Swabia are responsible for 329 of 385 deleted entries across Bavaria.

The lawyer Marco Noli, member of the nationwide AG Fan-Anwälte, spoke in the table football of an “arbitrary” approach. Did the Ministry of the Interior want to avoid unpleasant inquiries by unnoticedly deleting entries upon request? “The facts clearly indicate that the requests resulted in the deletion of the individual from the file where an entry and dataset previously existed. The numbers speak for themselves.” This cannot be proven, also because the Ministry of the Interior does not address the connection between the application and deletion in another request from the Greens. For Deisenhofer, however, it is clear: “The Bavarian police are admitting that either the storage was not necessary or possibly not permissible at all.”

“In our opinion, this file was superfluous from the start, questionable in terms of data protection law and maintained in a dubious manner. The CSU Ministry of the Interior has now probably understood that, because now almost 400 fans are being deleted from the directory in one fell swoop. A great success, which also shows how shaky and possibly even unconstitutional the file was and still is.

EASy GS: Legal doubts about controversial fan file

The Bavarian Greens consider the file to be “superfluous, extremely questionable from the point of view of data protection and certain storage even unconstitutional.” The most recent answers have “raised additional doubts about the legality of the file”. The Hanoverian lawyer Dr. Andreas Hüttl in conversation with in the summer Merkur.de*. The lawyer, who defends football fans against Hoffenheim patron Dietmar Hopp, among other things, recognized “a pure research tool for determining the structure of fans, especially Ultras.” This impression is reinforced when you consider the amount of information EASy GS stores. Among them are data on place of residence, occupation and photo data. EASy stands for “Investigation and Analysis Supporting System”.

The Ministry of the Interior commented in the summer on the reasons for inclusion in the file. Criminal offenses such as “violence against people”, “racist, xenophobic, extremist acts” or the “use of pyrotechnic objects” were to be read. However, you also end up in the file if you climb a stadium fence or attach a sticker. A supposed trivial offense as a reason for an entry? In any case, from a legal point of view, Hüttl saw “no rational need to save fans in parallel to any entries in the violent sport file locally in other police databases.”

The file Violent Sport The data file Violent Offenders Sport (DGS) was created in the 1990s to make the stadium experience safer and to eliminate disruptors. What sounds positive in theory always causes criticism. Because demonstrably innocent fans are also saved in the DGS. A statement of personal details or a simple dismissal on the edge of a game is enough to be included in the file. Another disadvantage for fans: they are often not even told that their data will be saved. See also The exciting detail of Grealish with a fan Interesting: Significantly fewer Bavarian fans are saved in the nationwide DGS than in EASy GS. In February 2021 it was just 786.

Greens put pressure on Herrmann – and want to sue

In particular, Hüttl criticized the fact that those affected were not informed about an entry at EASy GS. “The constitutionally standardized right to informational self-determination is significantly violated by the secret data storage.” The legal basis for EASy GS is the Bavarian Police Tasks Act (PAG). The Greens * now want to sue the Bavarian Constitutional Court. “The vague concept of “imminent danger”, which in the PAG in many cases is sufficient as an intervention threshold for police action, should be deleted from the law,” says the parliamentary group.

Green parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze says: “Football fans in Bavaria* must not become the plaything of the authorities. ” Schulze does not want to be “satisfied with the mere deletions”. Minister of the Interior Herrmann must now report extensively on EASy in the state parliament. “So far we have not seen any good reason to hold on to the file, in our opinion it should be completely abolished.” Deisenhofer appeals to the fans: “Ask and show a clear limit.” (as) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA