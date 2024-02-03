The actor who played the braggart adversary and then great friend, Apollo Creed, dies at the age of 76

At the age of 76, the actor passed away Carl Weathersfamous interpreter of Apollo Creed in the four films of Rocky. Among his other participations, we also remember films Predator And Happy Gilmore. According to what was declared by the athlete and actor's family, Weathers died “peacefully in his sleep” on the evening of Thursday 1 February. In fact, the media learned the sad news coming from the States a few hours late.

Carl Weathers' family released a touching message in memory of the actor shortly after his death. In a press release, they expressed deep sadness at his passing. The words of his loved ones were given to the press:

We are deeply saddened to announce the loss of Carl Weathers. Carl was an extraordinary person who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sport, he has left an indelible mark, recognized around the world and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.

Carl Weathers initially played as a professional athlete in the National Football League as a linebacker. Subsequently the athlete embarked on a film career. His most iconic role was playing Apollo Creed in the four Rocky films, becoming a symbol of the saga.

The character of Apollo Creed, inspired in part by boxing champion Muhammad Ali, was central to the first two episodes as Rocky's antagonist, later becoming his coach in the third film. In the beginning of Rocky IV, the fight with Ivan Drago leads to the death of Weathers' character in the ring, motivating Balboa for the epic clash with the Russian boxer played by Dolph Lundgren. The clash started with the phrase with a marked Russian accent: “I'll break you in two” is unforgettable.

This same character brought to the big screen by Carl Weathers inspired the spin-off of the Rocky saga, entitled “Creed”. This collateral saga narrates the career of Apollo's son, trained by Balboa.

In addition to his role in Rocky, Weathers starred in other cult films loved by American audiences in particular. Think of a title like Predatoralongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, while his latest appearances can be found in all the episodes of the three seasons of the Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian.