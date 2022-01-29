The direct view is sometimes worth more than many videos and statistics: “A lot of substance, verticality, physics, many balls played. Not a very fine play but one that can be heard from 1 ‘to 90′”. An extract from the report cards of the “Gazzetta” of Italy-Switzerland 1-1, the match that practically sent us to the world playoff, to describe what kind of player Denis Lemi Zakaria Lako Lado is.