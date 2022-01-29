Images on social networks show the difficult time he faced Reinaldo Wheel, after Peru shook the South American qualifier for the Qatar-2022 World Cup this Friday with a valuable 1-0 victory over Colombia in Barranquilla.

The technical director of the Colombian National Team had to be escorted out amid the insults he received at the end of the sporting event.

😡 OUTRAGEOUS: Reinaldo Rueda doesn’t deserve to leave a stadium like this. We all have pain and anger, but not to get to this point either. If you don’t like it, criticize it but with respect. He has been wrong many times, but never in bad faith, to receive this treatment from the public. pic.twitter.com/VvyuMEfXdv – Gustavo López (@guslopezinfo) January 29, 2022

In the images it can be seen that they shouted insults of all kinds at him. Also him They threw plastic bottles.

His auxiliaries covered him so that he would not be hit.

Six games without winning, more than 550 minutes without scoring and a defeat that distanced Colombia from the fight for Qatar-2022 is the balance of the beleaguered DT Reinaldo Rueda that complicates his World Cup aspirations.

The loss of 1-0 against suffered at home against Peru on Friday intensified the crisis in a team that does not raise its head.

Reinaldo Rueda is a criticized coach who came to his country’s national team with the task of qualifying it for its third consecutive World Cup.

In the absence of three games to play and with the powerful Argentina in sight, the setback in Barranquilla distanced the tricolor from the direct qualification zone to Qatar.

Colombia is sixth with 17 points, partially out of the World Cup, three units from Peru and two from Uruguay.

“It’s very difficult, it’s very hard, really for the fans, for the whole country,” Rueda lamented at a press conference after the duel.

For the first time since October 2020, Colombia featured in the starting lineup with Falcao garcia and James Rodriguez.

But the reunion of the best Colombian soccer players of the last decade did not alleviate lack of goal That already has six games.

In addition, the names of the stars Luis Díaz and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado increasingly go unnoticed in a 4-2-3-1 scheme that does not pay off.

“The system proposed by Professor Rueda is worrying,” said former international Adolfo “Tren” Valencia on Caracol Radio.

“We know that the midfield, the creation flyers with the forwards are not working, so the teacher has to work a little more on that part,” added the former Bayern Munich player.

The discussion about continuity or not of the 64-year-old coach at the head of the team occupied the discussion programs after the game.

Former striker Mauricio Molina believes that in the string of games without a win little effort has been made to change course.

“No corrective measures had been taken, no changes had been made, they had not had the audacity to explore different situations,” he declared on the ESPN channel.

According to the MisterChip statistician, those from Rueda are about to match thethe worst goal drought in the region.

“There is only ONE worst streak in South America: 7 games in a row without scoring for Venezuela between 1997 and 2000,” he detailed on Twitter.

Four of those six games were played at the Metropolitan Stadium, an old fort on the Caribbean that is less and less suffocating rivals.

Colombia played at home with “pure stress. That was pure tension that the team was managing,” retired goalkeeper Óscar Córdoba analyzed on the same television network.

If they lose against an Argentina without Lionel Messi on Tuesday, Colombia would have one foot out of the World Cup.

