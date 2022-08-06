Konya (Union)

Our national cycling team finished the second day of the track competition in the individual pursuit category, which was held on the Konya Cycling Track as part of the activities of the fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games. With that, the Emirati record, which was achieved by Safia Al Sayegh in the Arab Championship, with a time of 4:12 minutes.

Engineer Azza bint Suleiman, Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the National Olympic Committee, followed part of the races, in the presence of Butti Ahmed Al Abdooli, director of the delegation participating in the tournament.

Saif Al Kaabi and Walid Al Naqbi also participated in the men’s category, as the first came in 18th place, achieving a time of 4:41,913 minutes, while the latter clocked 4:46.526 minutes in 21st place.

The nine games in which the UAE participates include archery, bow and arrow, bow and arrow for people of determination, karate, judo, taekwondo, fencing, weightlifting, swimming, and bicycles.

Zahra Hussein confirmed that she benefited from the individual pursuit race in the track in her second external participation, as she sought to present her best in the presence of 17 of the best participants in this competition. Especially since the Asian Track Championship in Thailand is on the cusp, and then the Arab Cycling Championship in Egypt next September, and I recorded a number not far from the first place owners, although it is the second participation in the external benefits, and I have the motivation to improve my number in the future as long as There was the determination and will to make it happen.

For his part, cyclist Walid Al-Naqbi confirmed that he achieved what was required at the beginning of participating in the track race, despite his specialization in the road competition. He said: I participated in a new race for me and achieved a good result compared to being the first competition in this specialty. But I aspire to improve my time in the track race in the coming times, especially since all the championships during the coming period in this competition, and we still have the opportunity to achieve more in the points and aluminum races through my fellow participants, and we will also seek to win colorful medals in the road race that begins next Thursday , and witness our participation in the road race and the road race against the clock.

Our national cycling team will complete tomorrow, Sunday, the track competitions within the points competition, represented in the men’s category by Youssef Mirza and Ahmed Al-Mansoori, while Sheikha Issa is competing in the same competition for the women’s category, and the players seek to add a new medal in the course after the historic gold that Ahmed achieved Al Mansouri in the Scratch Race, which is the first gold medal for the UAE in the history of its participation in the Islamic Solidarity Games.

For his part, Brigadier General Ahmed Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, head of the UAE delegation participating in the session, and President of the Taekwondo Federation, stressed that the participation of the quartet of our national taekwondo team Ali Mohamed, Meshary Mohamed, Fatima Issa and Aisha Ahmed in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya comes within the framework of the federation’s plan of action to qualify them. And preparing them for the near future, by involving them in many forums and strong entitlements at all levels.

He said: The team has prepared during the last period by setting up an internal camp in Fujairah, as well as the player Ali Muhammad participated in an external camp in Kazakhstan, and we participated in the World Youth Championship that was held in Bulgaria with the aim of gaining more experience and contact with different schools in Taekwondo from all participating countries. .