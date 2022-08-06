He will start from the front row tomorrow Jack Miller in the British GP. A good result for the Ducati rider, who was the second best driver of the Borgo Panigale house, beaten only by Johann Zarco. The Australian made up for the difficulties encountered on Friday with an excellent Saturday, when he also crashed during free practice. Shooting from the front line Miller also becomes a potential candidate for success, which he misses from last season’s French GP. For the moment Jackass he enjoys the good sensations his GP22 gave him, despite some aerodynamic updates which, according to him, did not have a particular impact.

“I have done my best from the start – commented Miller to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – each session I felt stronger and stronger. I crashed yesterday and this was a minor setback. In FP3 and FP4, however, I felt much better. The pace on the medium tires was good and then in Q2 I went well. I can not complain. We were pushing like crazy and I managed to improve. I was missing something to make Johann’s time. Aerodynamically? The bike looks different visually – commented the aussie driver – but I feel nothing different in the saddle“.

Ducati hasn’t won at Silverstone since 2008, when Casey Stoner won, repeating the success of the previous year. According to Miller, however, the English ‘curse’ could be about to fall for the Borgo Panigale house: “If we look at the front row we only have V4 – highlighted the # 43 red – so obviously we are going in the right direction. Aprilia is also doing a great job and Johann is riding incredibly. We will try, we will give our best to try to get the best result. But we all know V4 is better (laughs)“.