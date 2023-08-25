Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/24/2023 – 22:25

The ceiling for the self-employed professional to become an individual microentrepreneur (MEI) could almost double. The Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (Mdic) reported on Thursday night (24th) that it proposed raising the annual billing limit for the category from R$81,000 to R$144,900. The measure depends on the approval of the National Congress.

In the simplified tax regime, individual micro-entrepreneurs pay only the contribution to Social Security and the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) or the Tax on Services (ISS), depending on the activity. The Mdic also wants to create a “transition ramp” so that the MEI that expands billing is considered a micro-enterprise and migrates to Simples Nacional.

According to the Mdic, the MEI Technical Committee, which is part of the Permanent Forum of Micro and Small Businesses approved a draft with the measures. “The Mdic is now evaluating the format to be adopted for sending the proposal to the National Congress”, highlighted the portfolio.

Currently, there are 15.4 million MEI registered in the country. With the new billing ceiling, informed the Mdic, 470 thousand new companies will be able to become MEI. The folder did not disclose the tax waiver estimate with the measure. According to the Federal Revenue, the government fails to collect R$ 5.2 billion per year with the special regime.

New rates

The government also proposes a new rate range in the program. The MEI that earns up to R$ 81 thousand will continue to pay 5% of the minimum wage. Who earns from BRL 81,000 to BRL 144,912 will pay BRL 181.14 per month, equivalent to 1.5% of BRL 12,076, which corresponds to the proposed monthly billing ceiling.

The Mdic also intends to create a “transition ramp” that will give entrepreneurs time to adapt to tax and operational changes when they move from MEI to microenterprise.

The micro-entrepreneur who exceeds the billing ceiling by up to 20% will have 180 days to make the necessary adjustments. During this period, you will not need to issue an invoice for all sales, hire an accountant or make adjustments at the Board of Trade. If billing exceeds the ceiling by more than 20%, the current rule of non-compliance with the MEI will be maintained, but the government wants to eliminate retroactivity in the transition of the tax regime.

Today, the taxes charged are retroactive to January of the year in which the overrun occurred. In this way, if the MEI converted into a micro-entrepreneur exceeds the limit in November, he has to pay taxes for the entire year. The government wants the payment to be proportional, so that the MEI can organize itself and make the transition, without negatively impacting the business itself.