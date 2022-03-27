She had to have her nose amputated because of cancer. Both physically and mentally Yvonne Kreft from Hellevoetsluis suffered a gigantic blow. But it was not yet the final blow. She got it on board an airplane, just at the beginning of the dream journey that was supposed to make her forget the greatest suffering. “It’s inhumane the way I’ve been treated.”

