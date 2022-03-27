Yesterday’s qualifying had two great protagonists expected, who had battled for all three free practice sessions and who were returning from the splendid duel that had seen them face off in the Bahrain GP six days ago: Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen. On the other hand, on the evening in Jeddah, made very long by the red flag caused by the terrible accident that occurred in Q2 to Mick Schumacher, the surprise was Sergio Perez. The Mexican home Red Bull mocked the world leader by 25 thousandths and managed to trim the reigning world champion over two tenths of a second, who would also be his teammate.

Checo’s record lap, who hit his yesterday first career pole and managed to beat Verstappen on the flying lap only for the second time since the two have been box mates, he left the two talents born in 1997 stunned, who commented on the results together with their respective track engineers via radio qualifications. Obviously, Leclerc’s anger was greater, while the # 1 – although disappointed by a decidedly negative qualification compared to expectations – made the best of a bad situation, giving credit to his garage companion for the result obtained.

Ferrari: “You are even better than Verstappen, who has to finish the lap”.

Leclerc: “How does it seem to go?”

Ferrari: “Perez is closing the tour now”.

Ferrari: “At the moment we are P2. P2, Perez is P1 “.

Ferrari: “So, you’re second. Primo Perez, 28.2 “.

Leclerc: “Ca ** o. Ca ** o, Ca ** o. Then?”.

Ferrari: “Then we have Sainz third and Verstappen fourth”.

–

Red Bull: “Ok, it’s fourth position. Checo first in 28.2. Leclerc second, 28.2. Sainz and you in 28.4 “.

Verstappen: “Yup. Well what happened in Q3 is strange, but we’ll see tomorrow ”.

Red Bull: “Yes, well done friend. Good job”.

Ferrari: “Nice work Max. I’m sure we’ll have a good race from there tomorrow. Well done”.

Verstappen: “Yup. Well done with Checo! ”.