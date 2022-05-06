Yumeko from Kakegurui He’s been off screen for a while, but thanks to the cosplay We can see it very often on social networks.

the cosplayer Wannabe Hologram He wanted to pay her a very special tribute recently, so he set to work to create an outfit similar to the one we saw in the anime.

Thanks to that, Yumeko from Kakegurui came to life with a cosplay that directly invites you to a round of betting.

In challenging mode. Photo: Wannabe Hologram.

Yumeko from Kakegurui shines with this cosplay

As you can see, the cosplayer Wannabe Hologram take the uniform Hyakkao Private Academy with a red jacket adorned with black details.

We can also see her characteristic pleated skirt with the same pattern that the character wears, which greatly increases the fidelity of the cosplay.

Yumeko from Kakegurui she has red eyes, so this cosplay also replicated her look with a pair of contact lenses that make her look more alike.

It can also be tender if you like. Photo: Wannabe Hologram.

Attitude is always important to define whether it is a good cosplay, and this one faithfully complies, since we can see her both with her challenging side and with a look that could convince you to do what she wants.

Wannabe Hologram Not only has she transformed into this nice girl, she also has various outfits that you can discover if you visit her on your Instagram account.

What happened to Yumeko from Kakegurui outside of cosplay?

Although the last episode of the anime arrived in 2019, the spirit of this IP is still alive, and in fact, it was recently confirmed that it will have a collaboration with NOT Alice.

The arrival of the anime of Kakegurui Twinwhich will serve as a prequel to the original series and will take place a year before the arrival of yumeko.

What did you think of this outfit? Would you bet with her? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.