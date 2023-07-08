Yulimar Rojas aspires to be the first woman to jump beyond 16 meters

Venezuelan triple jump Olympic medalist Yulimar Rojas said Wednesday, after winning gold at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, that her “biggest goal” is “to be the first woman” to jump more than 16 meters.

“I think it’s my biggest goal. It’s true that for me being an Olympic champion was a dream, it was what I longed for, but I always try to go for more,” she told the media after her victory.

He added that She does not want to be “one of the many that has jumped over 15 meters, but the first to open the gap of 16, it is like another galaxy”.

Yulimar Rojas celebrates during the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

“Every day I surpass myself, every day I am walking towards that goal and when I do it, which I know I will do soon, it will be total madness,” she added.

Regarding his agenda in the remainder of 2023, he maintained that “I am reaching my best form” to “conquer that title in Budapest“, referring to the World Championships in Athletics.

The record holder won gold, set a new Central Caribbean record and sealed her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics with a jump of 15.16 meters on her first attempt.

She was satisfied with winning this gold, which resisted her in Veracruz 2014, where she was fourth, and Barranquilla 2018, when she did not participate.

EFE

