Saturday, July 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Yulimar Rojas aspires to be the first woman to jump beyond 16 meters

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Yulimar Rojas aspires to be the first woman to jump beyond 16 meters

Close


Close

Yulimar Rojas

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela celebrates winning the women’s triple jump final

Photo:

EFE/ José Jácome

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela celebrates winning the women’s triple jump final

The record holder hung the gold and sealed her pass for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Venezuelan triple jump Olympic medalist Yulimar Rojas said Wednesday, after winning gold at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, that her “biggest goal” is “to be the first woman” to jump more than 16 meters.

See also  At least 78 dead and dozens injured in a stampede in Yemen

(You may be interested: Andrea Ramírez, from silver to gold in a second in Central American taekwondo).

“I think it’s my biggest goal. It’s true that for me being an Olympic champion was a dream, it was what I longed for, but I always try to go for more,” she told the media after her victory.

He added that She does not want to be “one of the many that has jumped over 15 meters, but the first to open the gap of 16, it is like another galaxy”.

Yulimar Rojas celebrates during the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

I always try to go for more

“Every day I surpass myself, every day I am walking towards that goal and when I do it, which I know I will do soon, it will be total madness,” she added.

Regarding his agenda in the remainder of 2023, he maintained that “I am reaching my best form” to “conquer that title in Budapest“, referring to the World Championships in Athletics.

(Read also: Colombian Natalia Linares breaks the record in the long jump and qualifies for the Olympic Games!).

The record holder won gold, set a new Central Caribbean record and sealed her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics with a jump of 15.16 meters on her first attempt.

See also  Carlos III organizes an alternate party at his coronation for those not invited

She was satisfied with winning this gold, which resisted her in Veracruz 2014, where she was fourth, and Barranquilla 2018, when she did not participate.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Yulimar #Rojas #aspires #woman #jump #meters

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“We have something to share with you…”: immense joy in the house of the VIP for the arrival of a second baby

"We have something to share with you...": immense joy in the house of the VIP for the arrival of a second baby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result