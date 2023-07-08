Yulimar Rojas aspires to be the first woman to jump beyond 16 meters

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela celebrates winning the women’s triple jump final
EFE/ José Jácome
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela celebrates winning the women’s triple jump final
The record holder hung the gold and sealed her pass for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Venezuelan triple jump Olympic medalist Yulimar Rojas said Wednesday, after winning gold at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, that her “biggest goal” is “to be the first woman” to jump more than 16 meters.
(You may be interested: Andrea Ramírez, from silver to gold in a second in Central American taekwondo).
“I think it’s my biggest goal. It’s true that for me being an Olympic champion was a dream, it was what I longed for, but I always try to go for more,” she told the media after her victory.
He added that She does not want to be “one of the many that has jumped over 15 meters, but the first to open the gap of 16, it is like another galaxy”.
I always try to go for more
“Every day I surpass myself, every day I am walking towards that goal and when I do it, which I know I will do soon, it will be total madness,” she added.
Regarding his agenda in the remainder of 2023, he maintained that “I am reaching my best form” to “conquer that title in Budapest“, referring to the World Championships in Athletics.
(Read also: Colombian Natalia Linares breaks the record in the long jump and qualifies for the Olympic Games!).
The record holder won gold, set a new Central Caribbean record and sealed her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics with a jump of 15.16 meters on her first attempt.
She was satisfied with winning this gold, which resisted her in Veracruz 2014, where she was fourth, and Barranquilla 2018, when she did not participate.
EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Yulimar #Rojas #aspires #woman #jump #meters
Leave a Reply