Melory, Ilary Blasi’s younger sister, is pregnant with her second baby: the announcement with a tender video on Instagram

Immense joy for Melory Blasi, who at the age of 33 is preparing to become a mother for the second time. On June 13, she indeed posted a video on her Instagram profile, to announce her second pregnancy. In 2021 she became a mother for the first time, when little Jolie was born, who is now just over two years old.

Credit: meloryblasi – Instagram

Ilary Blasi’s name has been one of the most talked about in recent months in magazines and on websites gossip. Clearly accomplices the end of his marriage with Francesco Totti and the beginning of a new love story with the German entrepreneur Bastian Müller-Pattenpohl.

Today appearing on the covers, however, is not the former letter and presenter of L’Isola dei Famosi, but her younger sisterMelory Blasi.

In fact, a few weeks ago, the last of the Blasi sisters made a tender announcement on her profile Instagram. She has in fact revealed that she is looking forward for the second time.

Credit: meloryblasi – Instagram

The post contained a very sweet videoin which her first child Jolie and her husband were seen Tiziano Panucciwhile drawing a little paper heart and attaching it to her tummy.

Last week Melory and Tiziano returned to social media again, posting photos and videos of the beautiful gender reveal party organized for them, during which they discovered that this time it will be a little boy.

The birth of Melory Blasi’s first daughter

As said, the one to come will be the second child for Melory. Today Ilary’s sister is 33 years old and unlike her has nothing to do with the world of entertainment. She is in fact an orthoptic.

She has been married to Tiziano Panucci since 2017 and in April 2021 the two became parents for the first time.

Credit: meloryblasi – Instagram

To announce it, mom Melory had posted a photo which portrayed his hand and that of the little one who caressed each other. “25/04 you arrived 🎀 our great love 🎀 Welcome to the world Jolie“, he had written,” he had written on Instagram.

The baby, whose name and presumed date of birth are not yet known, as well as his little sister Jolie, will be welcomed five cousins. Christian, Chanel and Isabel, children of Ilary and Francesco Totti, and Stella and Nicole, daughters of Silvia, the eldest of the three Blasi sisters.