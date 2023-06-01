For a little over a year there has been news that has shaken the video game industry, and that was the arrest of the co-creator of the video game franchise. sonic the hedgehog, Yuji Naka, who would have used information in their favor. And now, after a couple of trials, it seems that the final sentence of this designer and programmer is near.

As reported by Japanese media, Naka He can face two years and six months in prison for having used privileged information, since it is well known that he bought many shares of Square Enix knowing that a new one was going to be announced Dragon Quest. This led to their being identified and arrested together with a former employee of the company.

To this is added that Naka you can pay a fine of 2.5 million JPY along with a surcharge of 170 million JPY. It is worth mentioning that they had every intention of selling these shares once the game was released on the mobile market. Also, there was a third party who did the same but referring to Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier.

It is worth mentioning that a final verdict has not yet been given to Naka, so the sentence can be less if the corresponding lawyer can make things more bearable. So, it will be until the next July 7th when a final decision is reached, which for now is going to lead to those few more than 2 years in prison.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, Naka has done very badly in these years, since there is not only the issue of arrest, but also his last game in the industry, Balan WonderWorld was a total disaster. However, he claims that Square Enix was to blame.