The crimes are more and more the order of the day, proof of this is the recent alert issued by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) to clients who use Credit cards.

During the last years, the use of credit cards has increased exponentially throughout the national territory. There are even people who have gotten used to bringing cash, since they prefer to pay for products and services with plastic.

However, at the same time that the use of Credit and debit cardsthe criminals look for a way to carry out fraud through these in order to be able to get hold of funds from affiliated accounts of different banks that operate in the Mexican Republic.

Thus, according to what was alerted by the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services, several of the Defense mechanisms implemented by financial institutions have been violated by the new fraud in credit cards that is increasing more and more in the territory of the Aztec country.

It is in this way that the Condusef has detailed that with the fraud that has been increasing in the nation with plastics, criminals can have access to personal data of bank account holders.

Among the information that Criminals can steal with credit card fraud include passwords, PIN, full names, cell phone numbers, bank account numbers or cards.

Once in possession of the previously exposed data, the criminals they can ask for loans in the name of the owner of the bank credit card, as well as steal money or use it to commit extortion.

Thus, the Condusef emphasized that, in order not to fall into credit card fraud, it is advisable avoid making purchases or electronic transfers on computers for public use or that are shared with other people. In addition, it always recommends verifying that the website has security protocols and never providing data on pages that came from links sent by email.