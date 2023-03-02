According to when stated by NHK News, Yuji Naka would plead guilty in the trial against SQUARE ENIX. In fact, the process that sees the developer is taking place in Tokyo these days accused of insider tradingor the practice of using information inside the company for personal gain.

During one of the interrogations, Naka seems to have confirmed his guilt by declaring:

“There is no doubt that I knew these facts before they were made public, and so I bought the shares.”

At the moment the process is still ongoing, but after this confirmation it is impossible for the Tokyo District Court do not take action against the developer. No official comments have yet been released from a representative for Naka.

We just have to wait to find out how this story will end which, in any way, will forever mark the developer’s career.

Source: NHK News Street Time extension