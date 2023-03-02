speed limit of 20 km/h, larger wheels, a ban on passengers and on pavements, a compulsory helmet and a minimum age of 16, are some of the recommendations of the main road safety associations: the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) and the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (Pacts) of the United Kingdom, have thus drawn up a series of recommendations on technical standards to make electric scooters safer and to regulate their use. The analysis carried out by the two associations takes into consideration a wide range of available data, hospital studies, vehicle safety tests and research from all over Europe and beyond.

Currently, in the Old Continent, the regulatory framework for these vehicles presents considerable variations as regards the rules on minimum age, maximum power and speed, the use of helmets and other aspects. Exactly for this reason Etcs and Pacts want the common technical standards for electric scooters and recommendations for their use to be harmonized as much as possible. The list of recommendations includes, for example, a minimum driving age of 16, or an age limit aligned with the minimum age for driving a moped; mandatory helmet, in line with current regulations in Denmark, Finland, Greece and Spain with seven other European countries requiring children to wear helmets. And then again, a ban on driving with passengers, on pavements, while using a smartphone and under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a factory-set speed limit of 20 km/h, in line with the regulations in force in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as a power limit of 250W.

The list goes on with anti-tampering measures to prevent use at unsafe speeds; minimum wheel size of 30.5 cm; independent front and rear brakes, lights, direction indicators and an acoustic warning device. While the report is limited to technical requirements and rules for drivers, the ETSC points out that many of its existing recommendations to improve the safety of vulnerable road users, such as speed limits of 30 km/hseparate cycle lane networks, low traffic zones and higher levels of control will benefit all road users, including scooter users.

“E-scooters are now a common sight in European cities, but sadly their seriously injured drivers also end up in hospitals – said Antonio Avenoso, Etsc executive director – To break the link between the increase in the number of these vehicles and the increase in the number of injuries, we need some reasonable measures to keep drivers and other road users safe. These vehicles can play a role in the sustainable cities of the future, which must prioritize the safety of vulnerable road users, using modes of transport that are much less risky for other road users than cars, vans and trucks. So while we believe that scooters should go at a safe speed and that their drivers should wear helmets, it is also the responsibility of cities to create a safe road environment, with a network of separate cycle lanes and speed limits adequate, which is essential for greater security for all”.