The Tokyo District Court issued a first verdict against Yuji Naka, the developer faces two and a half years in prison. In addition to imprisonment, compensation in economic terms is also provided, set at 2.5 million yen (about €17,000) plus an additional supplement of 170 million yen (about 1,140 million).

His lawyers are currently building a defense to try to alleviate this verdict, the final hearing will be held in Tokyo on July 7th. According to the defense the developer should receive a lighter sentence as he did not actively go after the information which he then used to make a profit by practicing inside trading.

The trial began in November last year, when Naka was accused of using information obtained while working at SQUARE ENIX to be able to buy the shares of the companies at an advantageous price Aiming And ATeamat the time working on two unannounced titles dedicated to the universe of FINAL FANTASY And DRAGON QUESTto then resell them at a higher cost after the announcement of the two games and thus compromise the impartiality of the market.

Last March the developer he pleaded guilty to the allegations, as we revealed in our previous article. It therefore seems really difficult for his lawyers to be able to overturn the verdict issued today, we just have to wait a little over a month to find out how this sad story will end.

Source: Nintendo Life