













My Hero Academia: Author already sends messages that the story is about to end

The compiled volume number 38 of My Hero Academia It’s about to come out, it’s part of the preamble to the final battles. And by the time volume 39 comes out, we’ll already be at the threshold of the battle between Dabi and Shoto. Currently, the manga series of My Hero Academia It has 389 chapters. However, an approximate number of episodes that the series could gather in total has not been declared. And despite the fact that its completion was announced, it seems that we are far from it.

The most anticipated battles that still do not have a particular focus are those that are fought between Toga vs. Ochaco, All Might vs. All For Oneone of the most anticipated is that of the protagonist Deku vs. Shigaraki -or what is left of it-, with this, the story would close and we could really see what kind of world the heroes will bequeath, we hope, of course, their victory and zero casualties, but we will have to wait with confidence.

Source: Studio Bones

Against this background, the author of My Hero Academia He is optimistic and very excited:

“The next volume is ready! The story will reach its final stage. It’s time to conclude many of the battles! I’m waiting excited!”.

Soon we will have to say goodbye to Deku and company. we hope that the end of the heroes is a very brilliant one.

We recommend: Spider-Man will have a new story at the hands of the My Hero Academia team

My Hero Academia manga online: where to read?

MangaPlus has the latest three manga chapters available legally and for free. The available series is renewed every three episodes to continuously have the most recent ones available.

the sleeve of My Hero Academia It opens every Sunday at 9 in the morning.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.