Merida, Yucatan.- East Tuesday December 27 in Yucatanit was reported that the entity will close 2022 with 155 infections of monkeypox, adding 7 new cases in the last week.

In other news, a 35-year-old man was hanged when he tried to enter his partner’s home. According to reports, the deceased arrived in a drunken state, but upon running into the closed home he tried to enter through a window, but his jacket got stuck and strangled his neck.

On the other hand, the Mayor Renán Barrera Conchaannounced the billboard of shows that will integrate the Merida Carnival 2023which will take place from February 15 to 22.

According to the last Fortnightly Technical Report on Epidemiological Surveillance for 2022 Regarding monkey smallpox, Yucatán will close 2022 with 155 infections of this disease, adding 7 new cases in the last week.

At the peninsular level there are 344 cases, where Quintana Roo records 174 cases, followed by Yucatan with 155 and campeche with lower incidence, accumulating 15 infections. In this way, Quintana Roo is the entity that accumulates the most cases in the region, ranking fourth in number of cases, while Yucatán ranks fifth.

The first 3 places nationwide with the most cases are Mexico City with a thousand 978 infections, followed by Jalisco with 389 and in third place the Mexico state with 349. The highest rate of infections presented in Mexico It has been in men with 97 percent, whose age range goes from 30 to 34 years.

A 35-year-old man was hanged when he tried to enter his partner’s house, located at 26 x 43 and 45 streets in the José María Cahan neighborhood in Izamal, Yucatan.

This is Juan José Burgos Valdivia, who while intoxicated and seeing that all the doors were closed in said home, decided to enter through the window of the main door, which is made of blacksmithing.

According to the versions, the man managed to get his head and part of his back inside, but as he was trying to get his whole body in, the back of his jacket got stuck in the metal of the door and due to the weight of his body that had already was inside the home caused the jacket to tighten around the neck and caused him to suffocate to the point that the jacket caused his death.

Relatives of the now deceased, upon arriving at the property, realized what had happened and immediately notified the Izamal Municipal Policewho cordoned off the place, while the Forensic Medical Service was in charge of the corresponding tasks.

The Mayor Renán Barrera Concha announced from Plaza “La Isla”, the billboard of shows that will integrate the Merida Carnival 2023which will take place from February 15 to 22.

He informed that as a preamble, from February 4 to 12 at the venue called Carnival Pavilion, located on the grounds of Mitza in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood between Residencial Pensiones and Jacinto Canek Avenue, the three coronations of kings, comparsas contests and cosplay.

On Saturday, February 11, the Coronation of the Kings of the Merida Carnival, Gloria Trevi will be presented. In Ciudad Carnaval, on Friday, February 17, the Electric Carnival Night will take place, which promises an electrifying night with internationally renowned DJs.

On Saturday, February 18, at the Montejo Show Center the Reggaetón Fest will be presented with renowned singers of the urban genre. On Sunday, February 19, at the Mérida Stage, there will be a presentation Joss Favela. The night will close with Belinda.

On Tuesday, February 21, the party will begin with the Super Lamas, then Cañaveral will perform and to end it will be Edén Muñoz.

All access to the shows, concerts, pavilions, as well as entrance and parking both in Pabellón Carnaval and in Ciudad Carnaval are free, except for the Reggaetón Fest which will be with ticket sales.