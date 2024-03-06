The world championship of the famous card game Konami, Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2024will take place in the United States for the first time since 2016. The finals will in fact take place in Seattle next 7 and 8 September. More details can be found below.

YU-GI-OH! WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE USA

The best Duelists in the world will compete in Seattle on September 7-8

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) announces that the Yu-Gi-Oh! will return to the United States for the first time since 2016. The prestigious Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship will bring challengers from around the world to Seattle, Washington, on September 7 and 8, for two days of thrilling and incredible Duels.

Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship (WCS) 2024 will feature, for the first time ever, four distinct tournaments. A tournament for Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG), a tournament for Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL, and two different tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS. The first Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS will, as in the past, be dedicated to SPEED DUEL, the second will focus on RUSH DUEL, the new game format introduced in the title in September 2023.

KONAMI also confirmed details regarding the World Championship Qualifier (WCQ) events for America, Europe and Oceania. In these tournaments, the best Duelists from their respective continents will compete to qualify for the Yu-Gi-Oh! WCS 2024, earning the chance to become World Champion of Yu-Gi-Oh! GCC.

These are the dates and locations for the WCQ events:

WCQ Central America: June 21-23, Mexico City, Mexico

WCQ Oceania: June 28-30, Auckland, New Zealand

WCQ South America: June 28-30, Lima, Peru

WCQ North America: July 19-21, Austin, Texas (USA)

WCQ Europe: July 26-28, Berlin, Germany

For more information, visit official site.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is available worldwide, distributed in more than 80 countries and translated into 9 languages, to the delight of fans of all ages.

