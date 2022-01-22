Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel established a new record from players contemporaries on Steam: 255.207, an increase compared to the latest surveys: a confirmation of the success of this free-to-play.

Available January 19th on PC and consoles, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the digital version of the famous card game competitive of Yu-Gi-Oh!, featuring both an introductory single player mode and an exciting multiplayer compartment.

Thanks to the latter we will be able to challenge players from all over the world and give life to sensational duels, making the most of all the resources of our deck while being accompanied by an engaging soundtrack.

Present in the top 10 of the most played titles on Steam, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will probably stay in the rankings for a long time, but then again it is no surprise when we consider that the franchise is in the twenty-first place among those who have made the highest grossing ever.

By the way: if you have downloaded Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on PlayStation and have a subscription to PlayStation Plus, you have a chance to get 50 packs for free.