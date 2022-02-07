Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELthe app free-to-play dedicated to all fans of the TCG license plate KONAMI, celebrates reaching 10 million downloads. As a thank you the players will receive 1,000 crystalsuseful for purchasing 10 packs from the in-game store.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is available for free download at PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), and devices iOS And Android.

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is happy to announce that Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL has surpassed 10 million downloads worldwide. The acclaimed trading card game reached this incredible milestone just three weeks after its official release on January 19th.

To celebrate the milestone, KONAMI has launched the 10 Million Download in-game campaign. By logging in a Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL now, duelists will receive a 1000 Gem bonus! The campaign will run until March 31, 2022.

Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is the ultimate digital experience of the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME (TCG). Collect over 10,000 cards * from over two decades of Dueling history and build your own Decks. Take part in first person or be a spectator of thrilling Duels, masterfully rendered in 4K **, with mind-blowing animations and a breathtaking soundtrack. Experience a unique single-player experience thanks to Solo Mode, which will let you discover the untold stories behind the cards, or challenge players from all over the world in dynamic online duels, tournaments and events.

For all information on Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL! visit the offices siteale.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is available worldwide, distributed in more than 80 countries and translated into 9 languages, to the delight of fans of all ages.

* To be unlocked, some cards may require participation in events or in-game purchases

** On compatible devices

