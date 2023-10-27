KONAMI announces that Yu-Gi-Oh! Collectible Card Game will be present at Lucca Comics & Games 2023to be held from November 1st to 4th. It will be possible to visit a stand entirely dedicated to the GCC inside the Carducci Pavilion where not only will we be able to purchase many products dedicated to the game, but it will even be possible to Duel in the company of other players and discover many new features regarding the franchise.

Let’s discover new details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

YU-GI-OH! TRADING CARD GAME AT LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023 Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is happy to announce the presence of Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME at Lucca Comics & Games 2023, the largest Western festival dedicated to pop culture, which every year attracts hundreds of thousands of fans of comics, manga, games, fantasy, anime, TV series and cosplay. From 1 to 5 November, in the splendid setting of the city of Lucca, you can visit the Yu-Gi-Oh! stand GCC at the Carducci Pavilion, historic headquarters of the Games area. At the stand (Carducci Pavilion, CAR 301), visitors will be able to challenge each other and discover the latest news from the world of Yu-Gi-Oh! GCC within a large dedicated space. The most experienced Duelists will have the opportunity to test themselves and test their skills, also thanks to the many special events scheduled. Newbies will be able to take advantage of the advice of experts who will welcome them to introduce them to the fantastic world of Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME. Duelists will also be able to enrich their collection with the latest incredible Yu-Gi-Oh TCG products, including the unmissable Rarity Collection 25th Anniversary. This spectacular all-foil set, available November 2nd, will introduce two new rarities. See you in Lucca – It’s time to Duel! Today, the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME is present worldwide, distributed in over 80 countries and available in 9 languages. For all information on Yu-Gi-Oh! products and events TRADING CARD GAMEvisit:

Source: KONAMI