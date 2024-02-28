KONAMI announced that a new update is available today for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS which introduces the Maximum Summons. To celebrate the update, the software house has launched a new log-in campaign thanks to which we will be able to obtain the cards for free Harpy Sisters [L], Harpy Sisters And Harpy Sisters [R]. Many other rewards will also be available including a total of well 1,000 Gems.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

DISCOVER A NEW WAY TO SUMMON IN YU-GI-OH! DUEL LINKS

A new campaign launches today that introduces Maximum Summons, log-in bonuses and much more

Konami Digital Entertainment BV (KONAMI) is pleased to announce the ultimate evolution of Summons in Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS, thanks to a new mechanic that will allow you to bring very powerful monsters onto the field. Starting February 28, the Maximum Summon debuts in Rush Duel for Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS. This new Special Summon is accompanied by a new type of monster card: Maximum Monsters.

The Maximun Summon allows you to combine three specific Maximum Monsters into a single mega-monster, with incredible strength and enormous abilities. If a player has the three required Maximum Monsters in his hand, he will be able to perform a Maximum Summon in specific Zones of the playing field. The three cards will merge into a single monster with incredible attack power and the ability to use the individual effects of each of the three cards that compose it.

For example, it will be possible to use a Maximum Summon to achieve victory thanks to “The Three Harpie Sisters”. All you need to do is perform a Maximum Summon with Harpy Sisters [L], Harpy Sisters And Harpy Sisters [R] to give life to a single feathered form with high offensive power, 3400 ATK.

Harpy Sisters [L], Harpy Sisters And Harpy Sisters [R] will be available for FREE as a log-in reward during the commemorative campaign. Among the numerous daily log-in bonuses, also a total of 1,000 Gems. This is the complete list:

Day 1: Duelists Rainbow Legendary Pack (SEVENS / Premium)

Day 2: 250 Gems

Day 3: Pack Dream UR (Rush Duel / Premium)

Day 4: 250 Gems

Day 5: UR/SR Ticket (Rush Duel / Premium)

Day 6: 250 Gems

Day 7: Ticket Dream SR (Speed ​​Duel)

Day 8: 250 Gems

The freebies don't end there. In fact, it will also be possible to collect Rush Edition Archive Skills and Game Mat and Card Sleeve with commemorative artwork dedicated to the “Harpy Sisters”.

For more details, visit official site.

Based on Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS brings the popular game to life on mobile and PC. Duelists can relive all the emotions of the duels of Yami Yugi, Jaden Yuki, Yusei Fudo and other famous characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise! in an action-packed video game based on competitive card duels.

Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS is available for free on App Store® for iPad®, iPhone® and iPod touch®, on Google Play™ for Android™ devices and for PC via Steam.

