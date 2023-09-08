Ys X: Nordics returns to show itself in a new video released by Asian publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment, meant to introduce some of the main characters such as Adol, Karja, Grenn, Rosalind, Cruz and many more.

Characters

Adol Christin (voiced by Yuki Kaji) – An adventurer with many exploits under his belt. He travels all over the world with Dogi.

Karja Balta (voiced by Lynn) – Daughter of the head of the Balta Navy, the “Pirate Princess” proudly leads a crew of pirates in not-so-legal pursuits.

Grenn Berge (voiced by Yusuke Kobayashi) – A member of the Karnack City Neighborhood Watch, he is the eldest son of Mayor Berge.

Rosalind Rusveri (voiced by Yoshino Aoyama) – She is the star girl of the popular Rusveri Tavern, she is well-mannered and always considerate of those around her.

Cruz Carpent (voiced by Yuya Hirose) – Loves to read and has extensive knowledge in various fields. While he may seem introverted, he often takes the lead.

Rafe Evelies (voiced by Wataru Hatano) – A childhood friend of Grenn and Cruz who sometimes shows his more mature side.

Mirabel Asrad (voiced by Kana Asumi) – A nurse who works at the clinic, she is good friends with Grenn and her family.

For the rest, we remind you that Ys X: Nordics is in development for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. In Japan and Asia it will be available starting from 28 September 2023. It will certainly also arrive in the West, given the success of the last few episodes in our parts, but for now there is no information on the matter.