Yo-yothe oldest African elephant of her species in the world, has died in the Barcelona Zoo at an approximate age of 54 yearswell above the life expectancy of these animals when they are in the care of humans, which is 39.

The Barcelona Zoo has mourned the loss of Yoyo, “one of its most beloved members”, and that arrived at the center in 2009 as part of a program for the conservation of species confiscated due to illegal trade or other unexpected causes.

He health status The elephant, whose exact date of birth is unknown, had worsened in recent weeks due to problems linked to her advanced age, as reported by the center. Despite the care of the veterinary team and zoo keepers, the animal eventually died.

In this sense, the first deputy mayor and president of BSM, Laia Bonet, has highlighted “the role of the Barcelona Zoo as an international reference in the care and well-being of elderly elephants”, as well as its work in «the conservation of this highly endangered species».









For his part, the director of the Barcelona Zoo, Antoni Alarcon, has assured that the entire team at the center will remember Yoyo as “an elephant endearingandwith her own character, but at the same time caregiver and reference for her companions, Susi and Bully. “It has always been very loved by visitors and by us,” he emphasizes.

After the death of the elephant, the Zoo’s technical team and staff from the Veterinary Pathology Diagnostic Service of the Autonomous University of Barcelona will apply the corresponding protocolby which all the information on the case will be shared with the conservation program of the European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA).

Recovered from physical and mental injuries

Yoyo arrived at the Barcelona Zoo within the framework of the international program for the preservation of species which it has been developing for three decades as a member of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Specifically, Yoyo arrived at the Barcelona Zoo in 2009 as a result of an intervention by the Generalitat in the old RioLeón Safari. Previously, the elephant had been in a circus that left her physical and mental injuries which required “a lot of dedication and specialized care” on the part of the Zoo staff.

Over the years, these injuries improved and so did the elephant’s attitude. Now, the Barcelona Zoo offers special attention to Susi and Bullandthe other two elephants who lived with Yoyo and who also arrived under similar circumstances.

«The three formed an inseparable group of elephants“, they say from the Barcelona Zoo, and their coexistence was “very good.” In 2013, the Barcelona Zoo moved the elephants to a new space, which reproduces the conditions of the savannah of the sahel.