The Civil Guard has warned on its social networks of the danger posed pouring sulfur in the streets or on the cornersa very common practice on some occasions to prevent dogs from urinating in certain places on public roads.

As reported by the Armed Institute in X, formerly Twitter, sulfur can cause skin ulcers, difficulty breathing, inflammation of the nasal mucosatracheobronchitis or asthma. And it is not only toxic to pets, but it is also toxic to people.

This substance thus poses a real danger to health and could even be fatal for dogs. Furthermore, it should be remembered that its use It is also prohibited by authorities in several territories. Therefore, the recommendations are for each owner to carry a plastic bottle to attend to and wash their dog’s needs.

But in addition, not only has the Civil Guard warned about the use of sulfur, but they have also done so on numerous occasions from the Local Police or from the National Police, emphasizing on several occasions the dangers it poses.

One of the municipalities that prohibits it, among others such as Barcelona or Malaga, is Madrid, whose City Council even warns that it is a dangerous substance that can affect health. “when inhaled, ingested and/or through skin contact.”

On the other hand, the Madrid City Council also remembers that It is a very flammable solid and can cause explosive mixtures upon contact with other oxidizable materials or air. Contact with water should be avoided and stored cold with adequate ventilation.

Likewise, the Civil Guard reiterates that there is no link or evidence that demonstrates Sulfur prevents dogs from urinating in the area you want to avoid, since this aspect is defined only as a popular legend.