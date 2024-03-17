The television host Daniel Bisogno50 years old and who is part of the cast of presenters of the program “Ventaneando” on TV Azteca, He was hospitalized for a month in Mexico City due to a severe lung infection. The theater actor also had to be underwent very serious lung surgery, was in intensive care and intubatedbecause being weak from the operation, he could not breathe on his own. While he was in the hospital, his mother Araceli Bisogno died. due to health complications derived from two Covid-19 infections. Subsequently, “El Muñeco” was transferred to intermediate therapy and on Friday of last week He was discharged (apparently voluntarily) and continues his recovery at home..

In accordance with Kadri Paparazzi, Now Daniel Bisogno, in the middle of recovery, would be going through a new dilemma: he could lose his house in CDMX! “It's pouring rain, one of our informants told us to be alert, since, supposedly, authorities would be accompanied by an actuary to notify Daniel about a lawsuit in which the property where the driver lives is involved“.

See also The new PlayStation Plus will be launched by Sony on June 22nd {{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In the recent live broadcast of Kadri Paparazziimages of a alleged actuary outside the house of the driver of “Ventaneando”who was received by Daniel Bisogno's brother, apparently denying that “El Muñeco” lived there. “The authority, it seems, can be seen as he begins to read the notification that he brought for his brother, so Alex paid a lot of attention, the actuary showed him the documents over and over again, trying to obtain information to be able to notify the driver, but Alex claimed not to know about the matter.

Subsequently, the actuary left a notice posted outside the house of the “Ventaneando” driver. According to said document, The property where Daniel Bisogno lives, apparently, has irregularities that he has let pass, Therefore, it is required by the corresponding authorities to clarify this entire situation..

The Youtubers “El chacal” and “El lobo”, hosts of Kadri Paparazzithey released a message sent to them by television presenter Alex Bisogno, brother of Daniel, pointing out that everything was a fabrication and threatened to sue them. “You planted that supposed actuary, she was a terrible actress who told me that you hired her to simulate said delivery of a document, I did not agree and all she did was make a show of giving you the note. You are far from being a media outlet. “You are a disgrace who sells lies and deceives your audience, we have proof of all this and we will proceed legally against you.” For their part, Youtubers claim to have evidence to support it.

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities