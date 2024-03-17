Fitness expert Irina Rotach named a way to lose weight with morning exercises. Her words lead Men Today.

The expert recommended doing lateral steps with swings, abducting the legs and raising the arms, lateral steps with extension of the arms, pulling the knees to the stomach, a plank, and a half squat with lateral swings. To perform the last exercise, you need to stand up straight, lower yourself into a squat without bringing your thighs parallel to the floor, then return to the starting position and swing to the side with your straight right leg.

Rotach emphasized that short workouts after waking up are good for your figure. They activate the heart and charge you with energy for the whole day, stimulate blood circulation and metabolism.

Earlier, fitness trainer Svetlana Butova explained the benefits of morning exercises. According to the expert, it promotes quick awakening, improves physical fitness and helps normalize weight.