A terrible car accident to Rome shook everyone by the death of a child, caused by the crash of an SUV conduit by some young youtubers they were making a videos for social media possibly distracting from driving. The fatal collision took place inAxa of Casal Paloccohinterland of the X Municipio, between a Lamborghini Urus some youtubers and one smart ForFour in which there was a woman driving with her two children on board, the 5-year-old who died in the collision.

Youtuber accident in Rome

The young occupants of the SUV at the time of the accident were engaged in a social challengers Of “50 hours by car”. On board the SUV were five twenty-year-old youtubers from the group ‘The Borderline‘, YouTubers who entertain their followers with their extreme challenges, like this one which unfortunately ended badly. Already in August 2022 they had published another video “I live 50 hours in a Tesla”.

The fatal collision occurred at 15.45 on Wednesday 14 June 2023 in via Archelaus of Miletusat the junction with via di Macchia Saponara. The impact was terrible, with the SUV going straight into the car against the passenger sidewhere there was the little guy, who later died atGrassi Hospital in Ostia.

According to the first hypotheses, the youtuber accident in Rome was caused by distraction of the guys driving the high-performance sports SUV from Lamborghini, which overwhelmed the small smart. From the social reconstructions the 5 are specialized in extreme challenges and this one certainly was. In fact they had named it “50 hours by car”. Some clips before the accident had already been posted on Instagram and TikTok. In fact, the boys described their performance as follows: “Day two without getting out of the car, McDonald’s today and BurgerKing tomorrow. Tomorrow I go out that I am this bull”!

Frame from Tiktok/The Borderline video before the crash

At the time of the crash the youtubers may have been distracted by the intensive use of mobile phones or give video cameras.

The Agents seized all their devices to verify who was shooting the video at that moment, already acquired by the investigators. The crashed Urus had been taken at rental.

Child who died in Rome in the accident with a youtuber

The dynamics of this incident in Rome of youtubers really do anger and throws everyone into confusion, especially since it caused the death of a 5 year old child. After the clash, his conditions were immediately desperate; in fact, the little one was declared dead in the Emergency Department of the Grassi Hospital in Ostia. In the smart, in addition to the mother of 29 yearsthere was also another one 3 year old girl, who fortunately only sustained injuries following the collision.

A 5-year-old boy lost his life in the Casal Palocco accident

Again from the group’s social heritage it emerged how they boasted of the power of the Lamborghini SUV, mocking the other smaller cars just like the then overwhelmed smart.

How to report and report Youtubers

If you are aware of youtubers which bring into play dangerous and easily emulated situations such as driving without due care, failure to comply with the Highway Code. We need to act accordingly before they can cause road accidents by involving third parties during the making of their videos.

What to do? There are several actions that can be taken;

Report to the competent authorities: If you have evidence or information about irresponsible youtuber conduct that puts road safety at risk, you should report it to the relevant authorities, such as the local police or Traffic Police by providing them with all the relevant information you have, including videos, channels or testimonials. Reporting content to YouTube: YouTube has very clear guidelines regarding dangerous or illegal content. If you come across videos that promote dangerous behavior, you can report them to the platform. YouTube will consider your report and may take appropriate measures, such as removing the content or suspending the youtuber’s account. Raise awareness: you can share your concern with other people, both online and offline. Talk to friends, family or online communities interested in road safety and raise awareness of this issue. You can also use social media or forums to spread road safety awareness messages and warn people about the dangers of this irresponsible behavior.

Remember that people’s safety is paramount and we all have a role to play in promoting responsible and safe behaviour.

