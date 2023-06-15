Adviser to the OP Podolyak said that the plan of Ukraine includes the maximum destruction of Russians

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the plan of the authorities of the republic includes the destruction of the maximum number of Russians. He spoke about this in broadcast All-Ukrainian telethon.

“There is one plan: the most rigid advance forward with the maximum killing of Russians on this route. After that, we can’t stop somewhere and say: that’s it, let’s think and talk something now, ”he said. Podolyak also stressed that the only possible scenario for Ukraine is to reach the borders of 1991.

Earlier, Podolyak stated that it was impossible to negotiate with Russia on the basis of peace initiatives proposed by a number of countries. In his opinion, any negotiation process between Moscow and Kiev will become meaningless, dangerous and deadly for Ukraine and Europe.